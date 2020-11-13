Dr. Douglas Worden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Worden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Worden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Hunterdon Otolaryngology & Allergy Associates6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 302, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-9131
Hunterdon Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates105 Raider Blvd Ste 202, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 788-9131
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
It was a while back but Dr Worden performed difficult sinus surgery and later polyp removal surgery on me. Both times I left the surgery center without any pain, complications or bleeding whatsoever. The surgery produced positive results but looking back it felt like the Doctor never touched me. It was that good. This man is a genius.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144266685
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Syracuse University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Worden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worden has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Worden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worden.
