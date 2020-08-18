Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Woodruff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Woodruff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Woodruff works at
Locations
Living Deliberatelyllc4419 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211 Directions (410) 889-5455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodruff?
Great. I’ve seen him for quite awhile. He blends psychiatry and common sense. A great listener and adept at choosing medications.
About Dr. Douglas Woodruff, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1972779023
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.
