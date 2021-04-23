Overview

Dr. Douglas Woodburn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Woodburn works at WOODBURN DOUGLAS A MD in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.