Dr. Douglas Woodburn, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Woodburn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Locations
Woodburn Douglas A MD2929 Loma Vista Rd Ste C, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener, kind yet firm, respectful. Not a surgeon who wants to immediately rush a patient to the OR without evaluating whether medical treatment is better.
About Dr. Douglas Woodburn, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1598713653
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
