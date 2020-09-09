See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Irving, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Douglas Won, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Won, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.

Dr. Won works at The Spine & Orthopedic Institute in Irving, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX, Plano, TX and Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Las Colinas Location
    4301 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 101, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 255-5588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Lumincare Physician Group PA
    210 N Custer Rd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 255-5588
    Plano
    4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 445-9443
    Rockwall
    433 E Interstate 30, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 445-9443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 09, 2020
    Dr. Won did surgery at L4-5 in 2011. Excellent surgeon. Everything is still in place. I trusted him and he did magic. Now, 9/08/2020, I am seeking an appointment to see about L2-3.
    Anita Demos — Sep 09, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Won, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1194765552
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Washington University Sob/Barnes Jewish Hospital
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Northwestern University
