Dr. Douglas Won, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Won, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Locations
Las Colinas Location4301 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 101, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 255-5588Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lumincare Physician Group PA210 N Custer Rd Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 255-5588
Plano4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 445-9443
Rockwall433 E Interstate 30, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (972) 445-9443
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Won did surgery at L4-5 in 2011. Excellent surgeon. Everything is still in place. I trusted him and he did magic. Now, 9/08/2020, I am seeking an appointment to see about L2-3.
About Dr. Douglas Won, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Washington University Sob/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Northwestern University
