Dr. Douglas Wolfe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Wolfe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lackey Memorial Hospital, Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Wolfe works at
University Heart2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Heart5903 Ridgewood Rd Ste 210, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 984-5678
Children's of Mississippi Hospital - Blair E. Batson Tower1010 Lakeland Pl, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 984-5678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University Family Medicine Associates Pllc1410 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-4540
- Lackey Memorial Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Wolf is a very competent cardiologist. He is easy to talk to and spends a good bit of time with his patients. He listens and answers any questions you ask.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
