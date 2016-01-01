Dr. Douglas Woelkers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woelkers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Woelkers, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Woelkers, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 9444 Medical Center Dr Fl 2, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woelkers?
About Dr. Douglas Woelkers, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013965748
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woelkers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woelkers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woelkers has seen patients for Breech Position, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woelkers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Woelkers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woelkers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woelkers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woelkers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.