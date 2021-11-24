Overview

Dr. Douglas Wisner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Wisner works at Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc. in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

