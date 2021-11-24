Dr. Douglas Wisner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wisner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Wisner, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Wisner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Wisner works at
Locations
Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc.840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Thorp Bailey Weber Eye Assoc.4060 Butler Pike Ste 100, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wisner performed my cataract surgery recently. He took the time to listen to my concerns and answered all my questions. He is patient and highly skilled. He performed a painless surgery. He is at the top of his game and as a physician myself I recommend him without any reservations. Amazing!!!
About Dr. Douglas Wisner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932360641
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wisner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisner works at
Dr. Wisner has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wisner speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.