Dr. Willard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Willard, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Willard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Dr. Willard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates PC207 Madison Ave, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-2984
-
2
Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates PC200 E Steuben St, Bath, NY 14810 Directions (607) 776-3851
-
3
Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates PC232 DENISON PKWY E, Corning, NY 14830 Directions (607) 937-5800
-
4
Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates1159 VESTAL AVE, Binghamton, NY 13903 Directions (607) 722-1755
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willard?
Dr Willard did a great job. He is very pleasant and takes time to listen to concerns and answer questions. My surgery went well have not had any issues.
About Dr. Douglas Willard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184618035
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willard works at
Dr. Willard has seen patients for Drusen, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Willard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.