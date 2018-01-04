Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO
Overview
Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO is an Alternative Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Alternative Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Wigton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BioCare PLLC 23271 Racquet Club Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 735-8006
-
2
Kolle Chiropractic1028 Hannah Ave Ste B, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 946-7360
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wigton?
Amazing doctor! I don't even know how others can call themselves drs. I am an hour away but so willing to drive that to be cared for by him!
About Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO
- Alternative Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1184600116
Education & Certifications
- Naval Aerospace Medical Institute
- Naval Hospital Jacksonville
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wigton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wigton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wigton works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.