See All Other Doctors in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO

Alternative Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO is an Alternative Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Alternative Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Wigton works at BioCare PLLC 2.0 in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    BioCare PLLC 2
    3271 Racquet Club Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 735-8006
  2. 2
    Kolle Chiropractic
    1028 Hannah Ave Ste B, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 946-7360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wigton?

Jan 04, 2018
Amazing doctor! I don't even know how others can call themselves drs. I am an hour away but so willing to drive that to be cared for by him!
monica in leroy mi — Jan 04, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wigton to family and friends

Dr. Wigton's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wigton

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO.

About Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO

Specialties
  • Alternative Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184600116
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Naval Aerospace Medical Institute
Fellowship
Internship
  • Naval Hospital Jacksonville
Internship
Medical Education
  • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wigton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wigton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wigton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wigton works at BioCare PLLC 2.0 in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wigton’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wigton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wigton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wigton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wigton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Douglas Wigton, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.