Dr. Douglas Widener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Widener, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Widener, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Widener works at
Locations
-
1
Northside Hospital-cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 505-4455
-
2
Canton1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 200, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 505-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Resurgens Orthopaedics270 Chastain Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Directions (770) 421-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Widener?
Dr. Widener was my surgeon for total knee replacement. I was frightened to get the surgery, but my quality of life was getting horrible and I was in constant pain. Dr. Widener and his staff were stellar in how they treated me as a patient preop and postop. Mostly, my surgery was a great success. Every day I feel a little better. It's been 7 weeks and I am doing great! If you need a new knee, see Dr. Widener. Thank you Dr. Widener!
About Dr. Douglas Widener, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1104088566
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Widener has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Widener works at
Dr. Widener has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Widener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Widener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.