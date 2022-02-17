Dr. Whitmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Whitmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Whitmore, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Whitmore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fort Lauderdale Office4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-2136
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitmore?
I recently had pneumonia and was very pleased that I chose to have follow up with Dr. Whitmore. He was very professional and reviewed my xrays in detail with me, explained my condition and potential issues that I may have to consider, and was very thorough and pleasant. Couldn't be more pleased with him and his office staff.
About Dr. Douglas Whitmore, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1689687493
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitmore works at
Dr. Whitmore has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.