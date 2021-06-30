Dr. Douglas Westveer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westveer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Westveer, MD
Dr. Douglas Westveer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Hilton Head Heart - Bluffton75 Baylor Dr Ste 155, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (843) 682-2800
Hilton Head Heart - Okatie8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 682-2800
Hilton Head Heart8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 130, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 593-0334
Hilton Head Heart - Beaufort95 Sea Island Pkwy Ste 102, Beaufort, SC 29907 Directions (843) 682-2800
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had Dr Westveer as my cardiologist from 2005 to 2016 in troy Michigan till he moved to South Carolina what a wonderful doctor saved my life a couple times .I have had many of doctors in my life of 70 years and he by far was no #1 would make the 800 mile trip just to see him thanks for listening David Reghi sterling hts.mi
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Westveer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westveer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westveer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Westveer has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westveer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Westveer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westveer.
