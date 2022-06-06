Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welpton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.
Dr. Welpton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clearwater, FL316 JASMINE WAY, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 442-9098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welpton?
Dr. Doug Welpton has been my doctor for a little over 2 years now, and has helped me tremendously. He is very kind, and actually listens (amazing!) and then discusses different techniques and methods for identifying your personal triggers and stressors; and different coping mechanisms. Dr. Welpton has not ever once been judgemental or patronizing towards me like I have found in the past with some doctors, and I really can't thank him enough for helping me get through some of the roughest parts of my life during the last few years. Thank you so much Dr. Welpton, I appreciate everything you have done and continue to do for me! -Audrey F.
About Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1417072364
Education & Certifications
- Natl Inst MH
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Stanford University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welpton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welpton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welpton works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Welpton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welpton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welpton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welpton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.