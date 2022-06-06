See All Psychiatrists in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.

Dr. Welpton works at Clearwater, FL in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater, FL
    316 JASMINE WAY, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 442-9098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 62 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417072364
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Natl Inst MH
Internship
  • University of North Carolina Hospitals
Medical Education
  • HARVARD MED SCH
Undergraduate School
  • Stanford University
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Welpton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welpton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Welpton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Welpton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Welpton works at Clearwater, FL in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Welpton’s profile.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Welpton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welpton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welpton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welpton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

