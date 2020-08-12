Dr. Douglas Weine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Weine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Weine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Endoscopy Center of Red Bank365 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 842-4294
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
This was a phone visit and The doctor got back to me at 9pm.. after a long days work... he gave me a great deal of time and help with an o going problem I’ve had... speaking with him was informative and reassuring...he’s one of the best!
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336307305
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell University
Dr. Weine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weine works at
Dr. Weine has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.