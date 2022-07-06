See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Douglas Webb, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Webb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospitals of Cleveland

Dr. Webb works at Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc. in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc.
    850 Brainard Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 442-8329
    Hillcrest Hospital
    6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 442-8329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Visual Field Defects
B-Scan Ultrasound
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Visual Field Defects
B-Scan Ultrasound

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Visual Field Defects
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Blepharoplasty
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Anterior Vitrectomy
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Biopsy of Cornea
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contact Lens Treatment
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbit Evisceration
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Puncture Aspiration
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoblastoma
Retinoschisis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Long time patient — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366443764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb works at Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc. in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Webb’s profile.

    Dr. Webb has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

