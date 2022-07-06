Dr. Douglas Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Webb, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospitals of Cleveland
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc.850 Brainard Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 442-8329
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 442-8329
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
I had two surgeries for cataracts with lens implants. Dr. Webb was very informative regarding the surgery both pre and post. Careful and detailed in all aspects of care. Excellent improvement in my vision. He works independently, not for a medical corporation, and therefore is able to take whatever time is required to provide excellent care.
About Dr. Douglas Webb, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.