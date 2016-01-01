Dr. Kai Voris, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kai Voris, DDS
Dr. Kai Voris, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Voris works at
Afinia Dental - Eastgate792 Eastgate South Dr Ste 250, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 496-3756
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1407135478
Dr. Voris accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Voris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Voris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voris works at
Dr. Voris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.