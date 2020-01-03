Dr. Douglas Villaret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villaret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Villaret, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Villaret, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pineville10512 Park Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Vilarette has performed multiple surgeries on me, including a full laryngectomy. Not for Dr and his devotion as well as staff, I probably would not be here to write this. He pulled me through 2 separate mouth, throat general area cancers. Thank you.
- University of Washington
- University of Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Villaret has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villaret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villaret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Villaret. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villaret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villaret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villaret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.