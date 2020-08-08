Overview

Dr. Douglas Van Putten, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Van Putten works at Williams Eye Institute, Merrillville, IN in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Michigan City, IN and Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Disorders and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.