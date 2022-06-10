Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turnbull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Urology Associates of Fairhope8720 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 433-1895
Urology Associates of Foley1506 N McKenzie St Ste 107, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 433-1895
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment was at 9:00. I was called at about 9:03 to get things started. Dr. Turnbull listened to my concerns, gave me a prescription and a card to save me tons of money. I was on my way at 9:32. Very efficient operation.
About Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Okla
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turnbull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turnbull accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turnbull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turnbull has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turnbull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Turnbull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turnbull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turnbull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turnbull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.