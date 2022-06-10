Overview

Dr. Douglas Turnbull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Turnbull works at Urology Associates of Fairhope in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.