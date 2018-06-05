Dr. Turgeon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Turgeon, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Turgeon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glasgow, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Turgeon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Glasgow Clinic Inc221 5th Ave S, Glasgow, MT 59230 Directions (406) 228-3536
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turgeon?
Wonderfully avaible for an emergency. Complete, fast recovery.
About Dr. Douglas Turgeon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1861431793
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turgeon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turgeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turgeon works at
Dr. Turgeon speaks French.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Turgeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turgeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turgeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turgeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.