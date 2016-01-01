Overview

Dr. Douglas Tucker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with OCH Regional Medical Center, Panola Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Tucker works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in Jackson, MS with other offices in Starkville, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.