Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.5 (4)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Tsai works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Health New Jersey
    2201 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Health New Jersey
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Douglas Tsai, MD

Specialties
  • Diagnostic Radiology
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841492873
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Residency
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
Internship
  • READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

