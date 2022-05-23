Overview

Dr. Douglas Treptow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Treptow works at Mercy Clinic General Surgery in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Appendicitis and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.