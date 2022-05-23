Dr. Douglas Treptow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treptow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Treptow, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Treptow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Dr. Treptow works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Health Northwest Arkansas Community1001 S Horsebarn Rd, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 273-7700
-
2
Mercy Medical Center2710 S Rife Medical Ln, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 338-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treptow?
Dr. Treptow is personable, professional, and very talented. He did a wonderful job with my surgery (bilateral masectomy). I was always confident and peaceful under his care. Wonderful surgeon!!
About Dr. Douglas Treptow, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1518925759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treptow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treptow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treptow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treptow works at
Dr. Treptow has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Appendicitis and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treptow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Treptow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treptow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treptow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treptow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.