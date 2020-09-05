Overview

Dr. Douglas Timboe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Timboe works at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine - West Des Moines in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.