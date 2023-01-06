Dr. Douglas Tietjen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tietjen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Tietjen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Tietjen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Belton Regional Medical Center.
Locations
KCUC Lee s Summit451 NW Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 378-5204
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Tietjen for 6 yrs now and have the utmost faith in his treatment. Listens to your concerns and gives great advice on how to deal with your issues. Not only is this the nicest Doctor I’ve ever met , I think he’s the nicest man I’ve ever met. May you have continued success in your career. Thank you Doctor Tietjen
About Dr. Douglas Tietjen, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tietjen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tietjen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tietjen has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tietjen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Tietjen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tietjen.
