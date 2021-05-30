Dr. Douglas Tiedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Tiedt, MD
Dr. Douglas Tiedt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
Dr. Tiedt works at
MUSC Women's Health at Lancaster Medical Center834 W Meeting St Bldg 4, Lancaster, SC 29720 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
While I haven't been to Dr. Tiedt in at least 7 yrs, I can honestly say I couldn't have asked for a better OB/GYN! He saved the life of my twins and myself at a time when I was completely oblivious to what was happening with my body. He also delivered my 3rd child without incident. He was always available to me and cared/concerned about my overall health and well-being (not just the lady-bits). The wait may be a little beyond expectations set but its worth it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912951476
- Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
Dr. Tiedt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiedt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tiedt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tiedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiedt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiedt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.