Dr. Douglas Tiedt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.



Dr. Tiedt works at MUSC Women's Health at Lancaster Medical Center in Lancaster, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.