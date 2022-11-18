See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (122)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Thompson works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Idabel, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Doug Thompson, MD
    5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 614-3008
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Doug Thompson, MD
    403 S Indian Rd, Idabel, OK 74745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 614-3008
    Friday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Michael Health System
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Cartilage Tear
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Hand Conditions
Hip Pointer Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Disorders
Ligament Tears
Limb Cramp
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Tear
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Labral Tear
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sports Medicine Related Procedures
Sternum Fracture
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tenosynovitis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (116)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Very efficient and to the point. I was well pleased with my knee replacement. Dr. Thompson is very cautious with infection procedures. He is very informative and answered all of my questions and or concerns. A big tip is to make sure you do your Therapy! Work hard and get back to a better quality of life. And yes it hurts but DO IT !!
    Bruce Roseberry — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891796736
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Miami Valley Hosp-Wright State U
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
