Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Dermatology6170 N Durango Dr Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 430-5333
-
2
Thomas Dermatology866 Seven Hills Dr Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 430-5333Monday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Thomas is hands down the best dermatologist I have ever encountered. My son Daniel had a skin condition that no one was able to diagnose, however, Dr. Thomas simply asked him a few questions, wrote him a prescription and he was fine within 2-3 days. Thank You!
About Dr. Douglas Thomas, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1730101023
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Ped Pav-Lac/Usc Med Ctr
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.