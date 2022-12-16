Overview

Dr. Douglas Taylor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics and Multicare Capital Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, PLLC in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.