Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD

Urology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Swartz works at Florida Physician Specialists LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Physician Specialists LLC
    836 Prudential Dr Ste 1502, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 396-5546
  2. 2
    Baptist Medical Center
    800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 202-2000
  3. 3
    Florida Physician Specialists LLC
    710 Lomax St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 355-6583
  4. 4
    Florida Physician Specialists LLC
    7017 A C SKINNER PKWY, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 355-6583

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 02, 2016
    Dr. is very understanding,, plus when you've gone to him as long as I have you have all the trust in the world. Set up appointments is another thing, last two years nothing but a headache, the postal service got blamed, and I don't believe that's the problem 2 years in a row !He's is so busy it is hard to get in scheduling patients needs some refining.
    g. Tim Hammer in Fernandina Beach, FL — Jun 02, 2016
    About Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144361908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swartz works at Florida Physician Specialists LLC in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Swartz’s profile.

    Dr. Swartz has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.