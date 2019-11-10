Overview

Dr. Douglas Swanson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Swanson works at MDVIP - Colorado Springs, Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.