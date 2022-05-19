See All Pediatricians in Houston, TX
Dr. Douglas Suell Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4 (51)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Suell Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Suell Jr works at Maeville Pediatrics in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Maeville Pediatrics
    7900 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 903-3084
  2
    Maeville Pediatrics PLLC
    8540 Broadway St Ste 205, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 225-8345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Excessive Sweating
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neonatal Care
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wart Removal
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MHealth Insured
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 19, 2022
    Great experience as always...Troy even mentioned on the way home that he lovbed Dr. Suell the best out of his doctors
    Jennifer Whittredge — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Suell Jr, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1417022088
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Suell Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suell Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Suell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suell Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

