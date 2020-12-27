See All Podiatrists in Brighton, MI
Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Stoinski, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Brighton, MI. 

Dr. Stoinski works at Washtenaw Podiatry Group in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brighton Internal Medicine Pllc
    2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 120, Brighton, MI 48114 (734) 572-1141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2020
    I was very pleased with the outcome of my bunion surgery that Dr. Stoinski performed and I would recommend him highly - for the first time in a long time I'm able to put on shoes that don't hurt my feet.
    Clara Angerilli — Dec 27, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Stoinski, MD

    Podiatry
    English
    • 1427315753
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Stoinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Stoinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Stoinski works at Washtenaw Podiatry Group in Brighton, MI.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

