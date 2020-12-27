Dr. Douglas Stoinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Stoinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Stoinski, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Brighton, MI.
Locations
Brighton Internal Medicine Pllc2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 120, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (734) 572-1141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with the outcome of my bunion surgery that Dr. Stoinski performed and I would recommend him highly - for the first time in a long time I'm able to put on shoes that don't hurt my feet.
About Dr. Douglas Stoinski, MD
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoinski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.