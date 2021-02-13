Dr. Douglas Stofko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stofko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Stofko, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Stofko, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Stofko works at
Locations
Trident Neurological Specialists9221 University Blvd Ste 102, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 517-7537Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stofko successfully removed a GBM tumor from my brain in 2018. I hope I never have business with him again, but if you need a neurosurgeon, I cannot recommend him highly enough. 500 stars!
About Dr. Douglas Stofko, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1942525704
Education & Certifications
- Stroke & Cerebrovascular Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Mercy Catholic Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stofko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stofko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stofko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stofko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stofko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stofko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stofko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stofko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.