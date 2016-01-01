Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stanley works at
Locations
-
1
Fresno Children's Medical Group7780 N Fresno St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 447-9027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Douglas Stanley, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871589085
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stanley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanley works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
