Dr. Douglas Stahura, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.
Csra Renal Services LLC755 MEDICAL PARK DR, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-0718
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I would recommend Dr. Douglas Stahura to family & friends and anyone in need of a qualified and experienced kidney doctor. He treated me for a kidney problem and today I am in remission and off the meds!!! I give the Highest gratitudes to Father God ?? for directing me to Doctor Douglas Stahura* If you are searching for a knowledgeable nephrologist to treat your kidney problem please contact the friendly office staff; you'll be glad you did!
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Stahura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.