Overview

Dr. Douglas Stahura, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Stahura works at CSRA Renal Services in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.