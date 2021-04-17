See All General Surgeons in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD

General Surgery
2.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. Stafford works at Venia in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vein Clinics Northwest Pllc
    2109 N MAIN ST, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 676-0104
    850 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 676-0104

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 17, 2021
    As a Mayo trained health care professional, there are three reasons I selected Dr. Stafford and the Venia Team. First, I was not solicited for my honest appraisal and I had the opportunity to select from a number of world-class organizations. 1. Dr. Stafford displays a genuine concern for patient safety and well-being. 2. He is intellectually honest and uses sound medical principles that are supported by evidence. 3. He is technically sound and has years of experience behind his good name. Michael M.
    Michael — Apr 17, 2021
    About Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598767196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Stafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.