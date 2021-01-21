Overview

Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Stabile works at Lake Ridge Stafford Assoc Foot in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.