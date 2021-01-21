Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stabile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Stabile, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Lakeridge Foot & Ankle Centers1721 FINANCIAL LOOP, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 491-9500
Stafford Foot & Ankle Specialists945 Garrisonville Rd, Stafford, VA 22556 Directions (540) 720-0700
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ok, this review is about 25 years late! When I was 11 and 12 years old, Dr. Stabile gave me the gift of my feet! Barely able to walk and in constant pain and progressing, both feet were reconstructed (a year apart). Those feet have taken me around the world, up mountains, and more. While I have since been diagnosed with an underlying condition that impacts all my joints, connective tissues, and health that surgery years ago gave me so much (and I would be much worse off today without it). One of my favorite stories to tell (and show!) is about my feet. Thank you to Dr. Stabile, and I imagine he is still just as amazing. My feet are a work of art.
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Stabile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stabile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stabile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stabile has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stabile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stabile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stabile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stabile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stabile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.