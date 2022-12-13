Dr. Douglas Sprung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Sprung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Sprung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
The Gastroenterology Group205 Loraine Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 261-0000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Well trained, thorough, very good communicator, great group of healthcare providers.
About Dr. Douglas Sprung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- 1985
- Duke University
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- New York University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
