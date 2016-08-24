Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD
Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorensen?
Very caring and supportive Dr. I could go on for hours about the character and compassion of Dr. Sorenson and his nurses. I would definitely recommend seeing him. Wish all Dr's had the caring bedside manner that he has.
About Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center
- Madigan Hosp
- Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorensen works at
Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.