Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Sorensen works at Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kenneth Deem, MD
Dr. Kenneth Deem, MD
8 (9)
Dr. Alex Moreano, MD
Dr. Alex Moreano, MD
6 (6)
Locations

    Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Thyroid Lobectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Aug 24, 2016
Very caring and supportive Dr. I could go on for hours about the character and compassion of Dr. Sorenson and his nurses. I would definitely recommend seeing him. Wish all Dr's had the caring bedside manner that he has.
Marisa L. in Tacoma, WA — Aug 24, 2016
About Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669448346
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • MD Anderson Cancer Center
Residency
  • Fitzsimmons Army Medical Center
Internship
  • Madigan Hosp
Medical Education
  • Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Douglas Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sorensen works at Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sorensen’s profile.

Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Thyroid Lobectomy and Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

