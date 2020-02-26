Dr. Douglas Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Smith, MD
Dr. Douglas Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Tri-city Audiology LLC2131 E SOUTHERN AVE, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 820-1200
Maricopa ENT595 N Dobson Rd Ste 79, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 820-1200
Tricity Audiology LLC6553 E Baywood Ave Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 820-1200
I had treatment by another doctor and it was to no avail. Doctor Smith used a total different approach and it almost eliminated my nose bleeds. I am very please with his application.
About Dr. Douglas Smith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881669885
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
