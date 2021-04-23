Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Locations
1
Rheumatology Associates PC8902 N Meridian St Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 580-9333
2
Rheumatology Associates P.C.8802 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Pekin Insurance
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy every time I go to Rheumatology Associates. My visits are “ so to the point”. If I have questions or concerns, I leave there knowing I have been heard and the particular problem will be addressed promptly. Neither Dr. Smith nor any of his nurses or assistants have ever made me feel like I am just “taking up space”. If you choose this practice, you will have made a wise choice.
About Dr. Douglas Smith, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1407832025
Education & Certifications
- Ind University Hospital
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
