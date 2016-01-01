See All Family Doctors in Anchorage, AK
Overview

Dr. Douglas Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Institute of Biomedical Science and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Douglas Smith, MD in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Douglas Smith, MD
    17741 Mountainside Village Dr, Anchorage, AK 99516 (907) 931-5069

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anxiety

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

About Dr. Douglas Smith, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285602508
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Institute of Biomedical Science
Medical Education

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.