Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Slaughter works at
Locations
NJ Spine and Orthopedic1200 US Highway 22 Ste 14, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (973) 376-6595Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great doctor who treats pain very well! I love visiting him knowing that he's going to take good care of me.
About Dr. Douglas Slaughter, MD
- Pain Management
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194773911
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Maricopa Medical Center In Phoenix, Arizona
- Phoenix Orthopaedic Res Pgm
- Cincinnati Coll of Med & Surg
- The Ohio State Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slaughter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slaughter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
