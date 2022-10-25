Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Sidle works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
- 2 680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1000, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4022
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sidle?
After a lengthy Mohs procedure with dermatology, Dr Sidle was assigned to me for closure of my upper lip. I was the last patient of the day (he saw me at 5:15 PM), and he made me feel as if I'd had been the only patient he had all day. Very personable & confident in what he had to do to give me the best result; and, my follow-up a week later to remove the stitches affirmed that. I felt well cared for and respected. Both are rare patient outcomes, it seems, in healthcare these days! I highly recommend this doc.
About Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1730179482
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidle works at
Dr. Sidle speaks Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.