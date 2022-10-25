See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Sidle works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182
  2. 2
    680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 1000, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-4022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 25, 2022
    After a lengthy Mohs procedure with dermatology, Dr Sidle was assigned to me for closure of my upper lip. I was the last patient of the day (he saw me at 5:15 PM), and he made me feel as if I'd had been the only patient he had all day. Very personable & confident in what he had to do to give me the best result; and, my follow-up a week later to remove the stitches affirmed that. I felt well cared for and respected. Both are rare patient outcomes, it seems, in healthcare these days! I highly recommend this doc.
    Mary — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD
    About Dr. Douglas Sidle, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Arabic
    • 1730179482
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

