Dr. Sheffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Sheffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Sheffer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Locations
-
1
Ohio Valley Heartcare Inc.901 Saint Marys Dr Ste 300, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 473-2642
-
2
Hamilton Memorial Hospital District611 S Marshall Ave, Mc Leansboro, IL 62859 Directions (618) 643-2361
-
3
Wabash Christian Therapy1112 Oak St, Carmi, IL 62821 Directions (618) 382-5030
-
4
Ohio Valley Heartcare Inc914 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 830-6651
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Ascension St. Vincent Warrick
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Union County Hospital
- Hamilton Memorial Hospital District
- Wabash General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Doctors don’t come any better than Dr. Sheffer. He is extremely professional and caring. He thoroughly reviews concerns and treats health issues with regularity until the concern is resolved. He takes time with his patients and answers all questions. Everyone should have a doctor as outstanding as Dr. Sheffer.
About Dr. Douglas Sheffer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184914699
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
