Dr. Douglas Sepkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Sepkowitz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Great experience, never rushed, best doctor!
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013986793
- Long Island College Hospital|Maimonides Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
