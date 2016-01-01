Dr. Douglas Semler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Semler, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Semler, MD is a dermatologist in Leesburg, VA. Dr. Semler completed a residency at Med. He currently practices at Semler Dermatology and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Semler is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Semler Dermatology Inc19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 408, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-6568
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Douglas Semler, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467403600
Education & Certifications
- Med
- Med
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semler has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Semler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semler.
