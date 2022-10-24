Overview

Dr. Douglas Segar, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Dukes Memorial Hospital and Fayette Regional Health System.



Dr. Segar works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Frankfort, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.