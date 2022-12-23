Dr. Douglas Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Douglas Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Talbert Medical Group Central Medical1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 716-9655
Arizona Orthopaedic Group Pllc2222 E Highland Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 229-1900
Arizona Digestive Health1300 N 12th St Ste 522, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 229-1900
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Never a wait for an appointment and friendly staff. Never leave without all your questions answered. Can’t imagine going to any other Gastrointestinal doctor.
- Maricopa Med Center
- Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Internal Medicine
